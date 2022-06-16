JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€670.00” Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €670.00 ($697.92) price target on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($843.75) price target on Kering in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($859.38) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €748.00 ($779.17) price objective on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($937.50) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €795.00 ($828.13) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kering has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €736.29 ($766.96).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €504.00 ($525.00) on Monday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($240.99) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($434.79). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €499.63 and a 200 day moving average of €596.36.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

