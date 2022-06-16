JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €71.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €71.00 ($73.96) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €66.00 ($68.75) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($92.71) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($78.13) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($104.17) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($80.21) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €85.69 ($89.26).

KGX stock opened at €40.98 ($42.69) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.41. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($60.28) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($85.23).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

