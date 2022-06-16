JulSwap (JULD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $268,847.00

JulSwap (JULD) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $268,847.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,719.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,486.06 or 0.28627519 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.83 or 0.00409737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00069046 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00036743 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

