JulSwap Price Down 20% Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 16th. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 20% lower against the dollar. JulSwap has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $329,405.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 179.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12,137.88 or 0.58318996 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.90 or 0.00427144 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00081371 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00012449 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,166,802 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

