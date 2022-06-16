Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC) Short Interest Update

Jupiter Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JAQC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Jupiter Acquisition stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. Jupiter Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.64.

Get Jupiter Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Clear Street LLC increased its stake in Jupiter Acquisition by 912.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Jupiter Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Jupiter Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hobe Sound, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.