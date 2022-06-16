JustInvest LLC Acquires 11,134 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,758 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays cut their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.15.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.95. 43,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,166. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.95 and a 200 day moving average of $250.38. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $174.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

