JustInvest LLC Acquires 8,707 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,672,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 33,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of CCI stock traded down $4.16 on Thursday, reaching $156.09. 8,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,130. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.73. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $157.16 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($231.25) to €214.00 ($222.92) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.