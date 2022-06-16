JustInvest LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JustInvest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 318.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,959,000 after acquiring an additional 636,780 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,599,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,959,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $182.97. The stock had a trading volume of 74,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,011,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.30 and its 200 day moving average is $221.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.27 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

