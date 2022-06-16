JustInvest LLC Increases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total transaction of $63,796,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,888,713.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 883,875 shares of company stock valued at $269,546,640. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $5.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $287.15. The company had a trading volume of 34,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.80 and its 200 day moving average is $273.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $217.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.08.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.