JustInvest LLC Purchases 8,900 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 332.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $8.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.71. 20,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,655. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.07. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.81 and a 12 month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.41.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

