JustInvest LLC Sells 3,005 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JustInvest LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.11. 349,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,941,143. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

