Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Trading 8.8% Higher

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.

About Kaya (OTC:KAYS)

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

