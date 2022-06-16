Kaya (OTC:KAYS) Trading 8.8% Higher

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTC:KAYS – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.13.
About Kaya (OTC:KAYS)
