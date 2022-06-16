Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Shares Down 3.7%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 15,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 5,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34.

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

