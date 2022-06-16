Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $27.57

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.57, but opened at $26.98. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.18, with a volume of 997 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KROS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

The company has a market cap of $678.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33.

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 7,950 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,142,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,278 shares of company stock worth $1,144,071 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

