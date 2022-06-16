Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $95.14

Shares of Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $95.14 and last traded at $95.35, with a volume of 36880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRYAY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €127.00 ($132.29) to €122.00 ($127.08) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €115.00 ($119.79) to €120.00 ($125.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kerry Group from £136 ($165.07) to £137 ($166.28) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($140.63) to €128.00 ($133.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,517.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.89%.

Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

