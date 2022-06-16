Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $1.34 Million in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,000. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period.

Shares of CIBR stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.29. 60,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.16. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

