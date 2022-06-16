Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $1.58 Million in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000. Bank of America comprises 1.3% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $31.98. 2,638,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,329,250. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

