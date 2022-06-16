Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $2.79 Million in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 111,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF accounts for 2.3% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,346,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $724,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $404,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:FLBL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,585 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.60.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.