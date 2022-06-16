Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Invests $398,000 in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FINX. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 7,194.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of FINX stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $20.96. 3,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,289. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.08. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

