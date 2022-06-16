Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 688,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,185,000 after buying an additional 42,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

XLG traded down $8.92 on Thursday, hitting $277.56. 5,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,094. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $278.99 and a twelve month high of $374.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $313.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.17.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.