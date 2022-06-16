Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,442 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,613 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded down $10.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,970,575. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $135.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.97.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.16.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

