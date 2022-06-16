Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 1.5% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

FPEI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,750. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $21.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51.

