Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.10 on Thursday, hitting $59.42. The stock had a trading volume of 18,511,098 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.24.

