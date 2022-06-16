Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 17,836 First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,990,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,938 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 473,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,465,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 67,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

FPE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.39. 82,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,280. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.15.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.