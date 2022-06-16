Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 40,105 New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.20. 22,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky bought 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $181,402.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,162,847 shares in the company, valued at $91,183,042.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 66,100 shares of company stock worth $835,668. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their target price on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

