Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,042 iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.58. 54,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,628. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.43. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $121.02 and a 1-year high of $176.10.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

