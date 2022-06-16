Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,825 Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Earl Jackson bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.53. 4,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,544. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $34.54 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 53.09%.

MAIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

