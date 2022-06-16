Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes $523,000 Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 229,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,743. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $51.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

