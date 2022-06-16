Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Takes Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $66.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,557.78. The company had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,045. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 2.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,756.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,467.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1,300.47.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.60 million. Equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $23.00 per share. This represents a $92.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

