Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 265,186 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. 42.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

