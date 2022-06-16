Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.30 million, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $7.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $138.39 million during the quarter.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
