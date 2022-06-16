Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,065,592 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,173 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up approximately 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $32,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.