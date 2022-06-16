Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Down 4.5%

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) shares fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.05. 1,451,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 14,310,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

