KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW) Short Interest Update

KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ KLAQW remained flat at $$0.17 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,262. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18. KL Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

