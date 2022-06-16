Klaytn Trading Down 35.2% This Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Klaytn has a market cap of $691.48 million and approximately $40.23 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 141.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,011.97 or 0.48154027 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00374716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00080736 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00012425 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,875,991,464 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

