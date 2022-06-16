Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.45-$6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.47 billion-$18.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.91 billion.

Several research firms have issued reports on KSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Kohl’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.21.

NYSE KSS traded down $2.48 on Thursday, reaching $40.31. 3,884,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,512,223. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.84. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $34.64 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $93,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Kohl’s by 21.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

