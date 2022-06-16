KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE) Short Interest Update

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the May 15th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in KORE Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,598,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 104,289 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KORE Group by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 802,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after acquiring an additional 177,824 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KORE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,033,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of KORE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Get KORE Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on KORE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on KORE Group to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KORE Group from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of KORE Group from $18.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE KORE traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,306. KORE Group has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that KORE Group will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

KORE Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KORE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.