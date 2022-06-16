Kusama Price Reaches $57.58 on Top Exchanges (KSM)

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, Kusama has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $57.58 or 0.00256122 BTC on major exchanges. Kusama has a total market cap of $487.69 million and $125.82 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,082.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,446.59 or 0.33124239 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.84 or 0.00412964 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00071757 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00036861 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Kusama Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.