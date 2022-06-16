Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,570,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 15th total of 9,590,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Kyndryl news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter acquired 83,700 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $949,995.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 828,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,398,254. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $277,296,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,742,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,786,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at $53,416,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth $45,771,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KD traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. 69,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,053. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. Kyndryl has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

