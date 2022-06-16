Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 69.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

Shares of LADR traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,134,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,054. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 104.42 and a quick ratio of 104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 4.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,273,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of Ladder Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $496,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 713,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,858,055.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,139 shares of company stock worth $1,377,805. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,386,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 987,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,503,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 577,973 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after purchasing an additional 321,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LADR. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Ladder Capital

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

