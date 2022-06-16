Lake Point Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after buying an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 19,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,385. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total transaction of $876,499.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 197,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,490.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,715 shares of company stock worth $24,986,114. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

