Lake Point Wealth Management Sells 33 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lake Point Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 708,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $472,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,400,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,111.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total value of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $12.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $502.24. 11,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,296. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $465.93 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $552.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $579.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

