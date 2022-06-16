Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $532,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 485,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,323 shares during the period. River & Mercantile LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 85,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $876,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the period.

ACWV stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.27. The stock had a trading volume of 199,147 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.61.

