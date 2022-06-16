Landaas & Co. WI ADV Purchases New Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,743,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,691 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,957,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,704,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,231,000 after acquiring an additional 536,564 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,707,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,352,000 after acquiring an additional 522,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,974,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,476,000 after purchasing an additional 486,126 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,260. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNC. Argus decreased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.