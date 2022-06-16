Landbox (LAND) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.00

Landbox (LAND) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 15th. During the last week, Landbox has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Landbox has a market capitalization of $68,677.77 and $10.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,223.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.66 or 0.32914603 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00402826 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00073394 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002335 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00037202 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.