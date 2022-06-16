Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Shares Down 1.2%

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 480,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,525,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.50. The company has a market cap of £3.74 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves in the Irish Celtic Sea. The company holds rights in the Helvick and the 1/11 Barryroe exploration licenses located in the North Celtic Sea basin of the south coast of Ireland.

