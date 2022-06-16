Lansdowne Oil & Gas (LON:LOGP) Shares Down 1.2%

Lansdowne Oil & Gas plc (LON:LOGP – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01). 480,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,525,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.50. The company has a market cap of £3.74 million and a P/E ratio of -7.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.
Lansdowne Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:LOGP)
