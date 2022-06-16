Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 93500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.77 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67.
About Latin Metals (CVE:LMS)
Read More
- The Q2 Earnings Season Could Be A Bloodbath
- The Institutions Turn The Tide For Jabil
- Commercial Metals Company Is Ready To Rebound
- A10 Networks: Key 5G Infrastructure Stock that’s Beating the Market
- Allstate: A Safe Stock During Volatile Times, Which Will Benefit From Rising Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Latin Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latin Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.