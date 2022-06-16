Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $76.45

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $76.45 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.07.
Legrand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LGRVF)
