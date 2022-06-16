Lesley Billow Sells 968 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) SVP Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $14,578.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,400.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lesley Billow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $15,304.08.

On Friday, May 20th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $66,219.30.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $13,261.60.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Lesley Billow sold 968 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $14,616.80.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $76,913.10.

Hayward stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.69. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Hayward by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 99,937 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,874,000 after purchasing an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Hayward by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 446,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth $420,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Hayward by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 275,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 62,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

