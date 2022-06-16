Lethean (LTHN) Price Down 18.2% This Week

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. Lethean has a market cap of $195,827.80 and approximately $173.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,414.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,221.33 or 0.05448764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000270 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002914 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00223797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.36 or 0.00568193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00069617 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $115.89 or 0.00517015 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

