Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Lethean (LTHN) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $189,602.92 and $44.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,364.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,066.11 or 0.05235067 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000269 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00024660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00218683 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.10 or 0.00535732 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.22 or 0.00521575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00067730 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

